Date Taken: 07.01.2026 Date Posted: 07.17.2026 11:53 Photo ID: 9816645 VIRIN: 260701-A-FT275-1280 Resolution: 1401x931 Size: 505.52 KB Location: US

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This work, The AFRICOM ACHOD 26 planners and 414th CSB contracting team with General Dagvin Anderson and Command Sergeant Major Garric Banfield [Image 4 of 4], by Giselle Lyons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.