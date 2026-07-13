The AFRICOM ACHOD 26 planners and 414th CSB contracting team with General Dagvin Anderson and Command Sergeant Major Garric Banfield
Photo credit: Mr. Jason Johnston, AFRICOM
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 11:53
|Photo ID:
|9816645
|VIRIN:
|260701-A-FT275-1280
|Resolution:
|1401x931
|Size:
|505.52 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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414th Contracting Support Brigade supports USAFRICOM conference
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