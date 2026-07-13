No Margin for Rust: Maintenance Keeps the Osprey Corrosion-Free

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A U.S. Air Force maintainer from the 352d Special Operations Wing washes a CV-22B Osprey at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 6, 2026. Aircraft washes help prevent dangerous corrosion and enable thorough structural inspections by removing dirt, salt, exhaust residue, and other oils that can cause degradation, allowing maintenance crews to safely spot and repair any issue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)