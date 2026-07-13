A U.S. Air Force CV-22B Osprey from the 352d Special Operations Wing undergoes a complete wash at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 6, 2026. Aircraft washes help prevent dangerous corrosion and enable thorough structural inspections by removing dirt, salt, exhaust residue, and other oils that can cause degradation, allowing maintenance crews to safely spot and repair any issue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 03:48
|Photo ID:
|9815778
|VIRIN:
|260606-F-YJ424-1006
|Resolution:
|7900x5267
|Size:
|5.12 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, No Margin for Rust: Maintenance Keeps the Osprey Corrosion-Free [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Benjamin Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.