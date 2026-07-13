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    No Margin for Rust: Maintenance Keeps the Osprey Corrosion-Free [Image 4 of 8]

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    No Margin for Rust: Maintenance Keeps the Osprey Corrosion-Free

    UNITED KINGDOM

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton 

    352nd Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force maintainers from the 352d Special Operations Wing use a power hose to wash a CV-22B Osprey at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 6, 2026. Aircraft washes help prevent dangerous corrosion and enable thorough structural inspections by removing dirt, salt, exhaust residue, and other oils that can cause degradation, allowing maintenance crews to safely spot and repair any issue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 03:48
    Photo ID: 9815782
    VIRIN: 260606-F-YJ424-1023
    Resolution: 7437x5504
    Size: 4.28 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, No Margin for Rust: Maintenance Keeps the Osprey Corrosion-Free [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Benjamin Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    No Margin for Rust: Maintenance Keeps the Osprey Corrosion-Free
    No Margin for Rust: Maintenance Keeps the Osprey Corrosion-Free
    No Margin for Rust: Maintenance Keeps the Osprey Corrosion-Free
    No Margin for Rust: Maintenance Keeps the Osprey Corrosion-Free
    No Margin for Rust: Maintenance Keeps the Osprey Corrosion-Free
    No Margin for Rust: Maintenance Keeps the Osprey Corrosion-Free
    No Margin for Rust: Maintenance Keeps the Osprey Corrosion-Free
    No Margin for Rust: Maintenance Keeps the Osprey Corrosion-Free

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    SOCEUR
    SOCOM
    AFSOC
    352 SOW

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