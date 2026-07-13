Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 holds change of command

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260710-N-EH855-1659 NAVAL BASE GUAM (July 10, 2026) – U.S. Navy Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Jakob Sanchez, assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 (CSS-15), rings the bell during a change of command ceremony at Naval Base Guam, July 10, 2026. Based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, CSS-15 oversees four forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, reaffirming the submarine force's forward-deployed presence across the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai)