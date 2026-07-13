260710-N-EH855-1397 NAVAL BASE GUAM (July 10, 2026) – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Lincoln Reifsteck, commander, Submarine Group Seven, left, presents Capt. Neil Steinhagen with a legion of merit award during a change of command ceremony for Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 (CSS-15) at Naval Base Guam, July 10, 2026. Based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, CSS-15 oversees four forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, reaffirming the submarine force's forward-deployed presence across the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 00:49
|Photo ID:
|9815503
|VIRIN:
|260710-N-EH855-1397
|Resolution:
|5006x3592
|Size:
|4 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 Holds Change of Command [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Submarine Squadron 15 Holds Change of Command
No keywords found.