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    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 holds change of command [Image 13 of 17]

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    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 holds change of command

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    07.09.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Bryan Mai 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    260710-N-EH855-1633 NAVAL BASE GUAM (July 10, 2026) – U.S. Navy Capt. Christopher Carter, commander, Submarine Squadron 15 (CSS-15), delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Naval Base Guam, July 10, 2026. Based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, CSS-15 oversees four forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, reaffirming the submarine force's forward-deployed presence across the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 00:49
    Photo ID: 9815508
    VIRIN: 260710-N-EH855-1633
    Resolution: 5392x3592
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 holds change of command [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 holds change of command
    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 holds change of command
    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 holds change of command
    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 holds change of command
    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 holds change of command
    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 Holds Change of Command
    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 holds change of command
    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 holds change of command
    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 holds change of command
    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 holds change of command
    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 holds change of command
    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 holds change of command
    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 holds change of command
    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 holds change fo command

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    SUBPAC
    ceremony
    change of command
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