Submarine Squadron 15 Holds Change of Command

Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 held a change of command ceremony July 10 at Naval Base Guam, during which Capt. Neil Steinhagen relinquished command to Capt. Christopher Carter.



Rear Adm. Lincoln Reifsteck, commander, Submarine Group 7, served as guest speaker and presiding officer.



“Guam is not only where America’s day begins; it is where America’s undersea dominance begins, where warfighting readiness is generated and where victory at sea begins,” said Reifsteck. “Submarine Squadron 15 creates readiness for the submarines stationed here and restores readiness to those operating throughout the Western Pacific. Neil, under your leadership, the squadron demonstrated exceptional undersea readiness, rapidly employed its forces and completed some of our nation’s highest-priority missions. You did an outstanding job leading our Sailors and caring for their families.”



During Steinhagen’s tenure, the squadron achieved lasting and repeatable results that improved every fast-attack submarine readiness metric across the Navy’s only forward-deployed submarine squadron. Those efforts strengthened the readiness of U.S. 7th Fleet’s undersea force, enhanced interoperability with regional allies and partners, and ensured combat-ready submarines remained forward deployed in the Pacific.



“I want to thank my entire staff, the hardworking crews on the waterfront, and the military and civilian professionals who support Guam’s submarine warriors,” said Steinhagen. “For those on my team whom I had the privilege of going to sea with, I will always cherish our time underway. Nothing unites a crew more than being at sea.”



Steinhagen also recognized the commanding officers and families who supported the squadron’s mission.



“To the commanding officers of Submarine Squadron 15, it has been an honor and a privilege to watch each of you lead in your own unique way,” said Steinhagen. “Each of you has achieved great things in defense of our nation and the freedoms of those throughout the Pacific. I salute each of you and offer an even greater thank you to your spouses and families, whose support made those accomplishments possible.”



Under Steinhagen’s leadership, Submarine Squadron 15 maintained five homeported fast-attack submarines at full operational readiness, completed seven Western Pacific. The squadron managed 43 voyage repair periods, 15 continuous maintenance availabilities and four homeport changes, including the arrival of its first Virginia-class submarine. His staff also supported 20 visiting commands and 38 port calls involving deployed U.S., allied, guided-missile and ballistic-missile submarines.



“To my relief, my friend and shipmate, Capt. Chris Carter, I wish you the very best as commodore of the greatest submarine squadron in the U.S. Navy,” said Steinhagen. “This team is exceptional, and I know they are in great hands.”



Steinhagen, a Clinton, Iowa, native and 1999 graduate of North Carolina State University, will continue his service as chief of staff for Commander, Submarine Group 7, in Yokosuka, Japan. Carter, a Washington, D.C., native and 2002 graduate of the United States Naval Academy, joins Submarine Squadron 15 following a tour at the Department of War in Washington, D.C.



“Submarine Squadron 15 occupies a uniquely important place in our nation’s defense,” said Carter. “The Pacific remains our nation’s primary theater of strategic focus, and credible deterrence depends upon forward-deployed combat power. From Guam, we provide forward-deployed, combat-ready submarines that deliver persistent presence, unmatched stealth and decisive undersea capability throughout the region. I am honored to join this team and look forward to serving alongside its Sailors as we continue strengthening the world’s finest forward-deployed submarine force.”



Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, is home to four fast-attack submarines forward deployed in the Pacific. Renowned for their speed, endurance, stealth and mobility, fast-attack submarines are the backbone of the Navy’s submarine force. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines operate at the tip of the spear, strengthening deterrence and reaffirming the submarine force’s forward-deployed presence.

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