Sniper Subject Matter Expert Exchange: Keris Strike 26

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U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class James Gumabon, scout sniper Platoon Sgt, 129/4 Infantry Regiment, demonstrates a proper firing position during the instructional phase at Keris Strike 26 in Sabah, Malaysia, July 16, 2026. Keris Strike is a dynamic international exercise that sharpens readiness, builds interoperability, and reinforces our ability to fight, win and prevail throughout the most geographically diverse and consequential region on the planet. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Leia Tascarni, 204th Public Affairs Detachment)



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