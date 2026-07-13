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    Sniper Subject Matter Expert Exchange: Keris Stirke 26 [Image 8 of 8]

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    Sniper Subject Matter Expert Exchange: Keris Stirke 26

    MALAYSIA

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Leia Tascarini 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the Australian Defense Force and Malaysian Army discuss movement strategies during the instructional phase at Keris Strike 26 near Kota Belud in Sabah, Malaysia, July 16, 2026. Keris Strike is a dynamic international exercise that sharpens readiness, builds interoperability and reinforces our ability to fight, win and prevail throughout the most geographically diverse region on the planet. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Leia Tascarni, 204th Public Affairs Detachment)

    #kerisstrike26

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 00:37
    Photo ID: 9815484
    VIRIN: 260716-A-UN364-1956
    Resolution: 4813x3209
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: MY
    Hometown: KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sniper Subject Matter Expert Exchange: Keris Stirke 26 [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Leia Tascarini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sniper Subject Matter Exchange: Keris Strike 26
    Sniper Subject Matter Expert Exchange: Keris Strike 26
    Sniper Subject Matter Expert Exchange: Keris Strike 2026
    Sniper Subject Matter Expert Exchange: Keris Strike 26
    Sniper Subject Matter Expert Exchange: Keris Stirke 26

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    Malaysian Army
    Australian Defence Force (ADF)
    #kerisstrike26
    Keris Strike 26

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