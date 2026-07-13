Sniper Subject Matter Expert Exchange: Keris Stirke 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the Australian Defense Force and Malaysian Army discuss movement strategies during the instructional phase at Keris Strike 26 near Kota Belud in Sabah, Malaysia, July 16, 2026. Keris Strike is a dynamic international exercise that sharpens readiness, builds interoperability and reinforces our ability to fight, win and prevail throughout the most geographically diverse region on the planet. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Leia Tascarni, 204th Public Affairs Detachment)



#kerisstrike26