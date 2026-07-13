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    Sniper Subject Matter Exchange: Keris Strike 26 [Image 4 of 8]

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    Sniper Subject Matter Exchange: Keris Strike 26

    KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MALAYSIA

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Leia Tascarini 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class James Gumabon, scout sniper platoon Sgt, 129th/4 Infantry Regiment, Illinois Army National Guard, discuss the capabilities of the SR-98 sniper rifle with Sgt. Daryll Bataclan, senior sniper, 129/4 Infantry Battalion, Illinois Army National Guard, during the instructional phase at Keris Strike 26 in Sabah, Malaysia, July 16, 2026. Keris Strike is a dynamic international exercise that sharpens readiness, builds interoperability, and reinforces our ability to fight, win and prevail throughout the most geographically diverse and consequential region on the planet. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Leia Tascarni, 204th Public Affairs Detachment).

    #kerisstrike26

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 00:38
    Photo ID: 9815474
    VIRIN: 260715-A-UN364-6872
    Resolution: 5089x3393
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sniper Subject Matter Exchange: Keris Strike 26 [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Leia Tascarini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Illinois Army National Guard
    Australian Defence Force (ADF)
    Army National Guard
    #kerisstrike26
    Keris Strike 26
    SR-98 Sniper Rifle

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