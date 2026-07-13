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    Soldiers visit the U.S. Army Transportation Museum [Image 1 of 2]

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    Soldiers visit the U.S. Army Transportation Museum

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2023

    Photo by Command Chief Master Sgt. silvia s maria 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Advance Individual Training Soldiers participate in training at the U.S. Army Transportation Museum September 2023. (U.S. Army Transportation Museum photo collection)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 17:01
    Photo ID: 9814935
    VIRIN: 230901-A-AB123-1004
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Soldiers visit the U.S. Army Transportation Museum [Image 2 of 2], by CCM silvia s maria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Soldiers visit the U.S. Army Transportation Museum
    The Army Transportation Museum Foundation Board reviews the new museum concept display at Ft Eustis, Virginia

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