Advance Individual Training Soldiers participate in training at the U.S. Army Transportation Museum September 2023. (U.S. Army Transportation Museum photo collection)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 17:01
|Photo ID:
|9814935
|VIRIN:
|230901-A-AB123-1004
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers visit the U.S. Army Transportation Museum [Image 2 of 2], by CCM silvia s maria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fifty Years of Moving History – 50th Anniversary of the U.S. Army Transportation Museum
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