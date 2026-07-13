Soldiers visit the U.S. Army Transportation Museum

Date Taken: 09.01.2023 Date Posted: 07.16.2026 17:01 Photo ID: 9814935 VIRIN: 230901-A-AB123-1004 Resolution: 2016x1512 Size: 1.14 MB Location: VIRGINIA, US

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