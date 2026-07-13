The Army Transportation Museum Foundation Board reviews the new museum concept display at Ft Eustis, Virginia

Mrs. Jody Davis and members of the Army Transportation Museum Foundation Board review the new museum concept display at Ft Eustis, Virginia in 1970. (U.S. Army Transportation Museum Photo Collection)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.1970
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 17:01
|Photo ID:
|9814928
|VIRIN:
|700614-A-AB123-1003
|Resolution:
|4373x3012
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Fifty Years of Moving History – 50th Anniversary of the U.S. Army Transportation Museum
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