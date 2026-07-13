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    The Army Transportation Museum Foundation Board reviews the new museum concept display at Ft Eustis, Virginia [Image 2 of 2]

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    The Army Transportation Museum Foundation Board reviews the new museum concept display at Ft Eustis, Virginia

    FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.1970

    Photo by Command Chief Master Sgt. silvia s maria 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Mrs. Jody Davis and members of the Army Transportation Museum Foundation Board review the new museum concept display at Ft Eustis, Virginia in 1970. (U.S. Army Transportation Museum Photo Collection)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.1970
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 17:01
    Photo ID: 9814928
    VIRIN: 700614-A-AB123-1003
    Resolution: 4373x3012
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Army Transportation Museum Foundation Board reviews the new museum concept display at Ft Eustis, Virginia [Image 2 of 2], by CCM silvia s maria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Soldiers visit the U.S. Army Transportation Museum
    The Army Transportation Museum Foundation Board reviews the new museum concept display at Ft Eustis, Virginia

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