Multinational service members tour religious sites during the West Africa Religious Affairs Symposium (WARAS) in Ghana

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Multinational service members pray while touring religious sites during the West Africa Religious Affairs Symposium (WARAS) in Accra, Ghana, July 16, 2026. U.S. and African military chaplains from 10 partner nations gathered for the three-day exchange to discuss methods to support and strengthen service members' spiritual resiliency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale)