(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Multinational service members tour religious sites during the West Africa Religious Affairs Symposium (WARAS) in Ghana [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Multinational service members tour religious sites during the West Africa Religious Affairs Symposium (WARAS) in Ghana

    ACCRA, GHANA

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Multinational service members tour religious sites during the West Africa Religious Affairs Symposium (WARAS) in Accra, Ghana, July 16, 2026. U.S. and African military chaplains from 10 partner nations gathered for the three-day exchange to discuss methods to support and strengthen service members' spiritual resiliency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 15:34
    Photo ID: 9814733
    VIRIN: 260716-F-UM994-1097
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.65 MB
    Location: ACCRA, GH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multinational service members tour religious sites during the West Africa Religious Affairs Symposium (WARAS) in Ghana [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Alexandra Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Multinational service members tour religious sites during the West Africa Religious Affairs Symposium (WARAS) in Ghana
    Multinational service members tour religious sites during the West Africa Religious Affairs Symposium (WARAS) in Ghana

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chaplains
    Ghana
    AFRICOM
    Africom Chaplains
    WARAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery