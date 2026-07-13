Walking together: chaplains unite across faiths in Ghana

Photo By Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale | Multinational service members pray while touring religious sites during the West Africa Religious Affairs Symposium (WARAS) in Accra, Ghana, July 16, 2026. U.S. and African military chaplains from 10 partner nations gathered for the three-day exchange to discuss methods to support and strengthen service members' spiritual resiliency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale) see less | View Image Page

ACCRA, Ghana — Military chaplains from the United States and 10 African partner nations gathered on-base for a peace and prayer walk during the West Africa Religious Affairs Symposium in Accra, Ghana, July 16, 2026.

Throughout the symposium, participants are addressing critical operational and pastoral challenges inherent to military service. The agenda covers joint approaches to combat ministry, post-traumatic stress disorder, moral injury, leadership, and family care.

A core focus of this year's exchange relies on the foundation of effective military chaplaincy: inter-faith understanding and mutual respect.

“In this region, religion and spirituality isn’t just a weekend practice,” said Sgt. Maj. Herinah Asaah, religious affairs senior enlisted leader, U.S. Africa Command. “It is interwoven into the very fabric of daily life, culture, and identity. You cannot build resilience in a West African military force, or any military force for that matter, without deeply understanding that cultural reality.”

To demonstrate this, U.S. and partner nation chaplains walked side-by-side through Burma Camp Air Force Base in Accra to visit multiple on-base religious buildings, including a chapel and a mosque. Moving together between the diverse spiritual centers provided a physical representation of the chaplains’ shared, unified mission.

“Religious pluralism echoes God's manifold wisdom and indescribable love,” said CH (Brig. Gen.) Benjamin Kumi-Woode, director general of religious affairs, Ghana Armed Forces. “Developing a common understanding and mutual respect as people of faith enforces our belief in the Almighty God and strengthens our witness to the world. The tour of my team and I to different spiritual centers on base while interacting with personnel from different faiths enforced our interfaith understanding and mutual respect for one another.”

The tour highlighted how chaplains from different religious backgrounds collaborate daily in a pluralistic environment. In a military setting, chaplains are tasked with caring for troops of various beliefs, as well as those with no religious affiliation. By understanding and honoring different faith traditions, chaplains are better equipped to support service members and foster enduring, trusted partnerships across the African continent.