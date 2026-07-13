SLD 30 Leadership Hosts Quality-of-Life Town Hall

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Theron Berry, Air National Guard 216th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron commander, asks a question during a quality-of-life Town Hall meeting at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, July 15, 2026. The Town Hall provided an open forum discussion for all Space Launch Delta 30 servicemembers, family members, and civilian employees to voice concerns to base leadership about transportation, housing, dining, recreation, or events. Attendees were encouraged to ask questions to SLD 30 leadership during the meeting. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)