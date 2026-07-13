SLD 30 Leadership Hosts Quality-of-Life Town Hall

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U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, provides remarks during a quality-of-life Town Hall meeting at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, July 15, 2026. The Town Hall provided an open forum discussion for all SLD 30 servicemembers, family members, and civilian employees to voice concerns to base leadership about transportation, housing, dining, recreation, or events. Chief Master Sgt. Shannan Sanchez, SLD 30 senior enlisted leader, hosted the event to follow up on recent survey responses. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)