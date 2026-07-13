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    SLD 30 Leadership Hosts Quality-of-Life Town Hall [Image 4 of 5]

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    SLD 30 Leadership Hosts Quality-of-Life Town Hall

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Theron Berry, Air National Guard 216th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron commander, asks a question during a quality-of-life Town Hall meeting at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, July 15, 2026. The Town Hall provided an open forum discussion for all Space Launch Delta 30 servicemembers, family members, and civilian employees to voice concerns to base leadership about transportation, housing, dining, recreation, or events. Attendees were encouraged to ask questions to SLD 30 leadership during the meeting. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 14:16
    Photo ID: 9814512
    VIRIN: 260715-X-DW038-1089
    Resolution: 2279x1518
    Size: 941.69 KB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, SLD 30 Leadership Hosts Quality-of-Life Town Hall [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Space Force
    Space Launch Delta 30
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    meeting
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