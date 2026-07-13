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    The Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Space Access visits Vandenberg Space Force Base [Image 8 of 9]

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    The Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Space Access visits Vandenberg Space Force Base

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2026

    Photo by Airman Enso Valle 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. Eric Zarybnisky, center, acting Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Space Access, tours Space Launch Complex-3 with United Launch Alliance’s West Coast launch operations director, July 9, 2026 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. The U.S. Space Force Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for Space Access delivers national capabilities to orbit, performing both the spacelift and range control missions from the Eastern and Western Ranges, while operating and sustaining resilient and ready launch and test infrastructure to project on-orbit warfighting capability through all phases of conflict. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 12:06
    Photo ID: 9814124
    VIRIN: 260709-X-DY416-1013
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 9.44 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, The Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Space Access visits Vandenberg Space Force Base [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Enso Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Space Access visits Vandenberg Space Force Base
    The Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Space Access visits Vandenberg Space Force Base
    The Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Space Access visits Vandenberg Space Force Base
    The Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Space Access visits Vandenberg Space Force Base
    The Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Space Access visits Vandenberg Space Force Base
    The Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Space Access visits Vandenberg Space Force Base
    The Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Space Access visits Vandenberg Space Force Base
    The Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Space Access visits Vandenberg Space Force Base
    The Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Space Access visits Vandenberg Space Force Base

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    USSF
    ULA
    SLC-3
    Vandenberg SFB

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