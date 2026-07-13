The Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Space Access visits Vandenberg Space Force Base

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U.S. Space Force Col. Eric Zarybnisky, center, acting Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Space Access, tours Space Launch Complex-3 with United Launch Alliance’s West Coast launch operations director, July 9, 2026 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. The U.S. Space Force Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for Space Access delivers national capabilities to orbit, performing both the spacelift and range control missions from the Eastern and Western Ranges, while operating and sustaining resilient and ready launch and test infrastructure to project on-orbit warfighting capability through all phases of conflict. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)