The Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Space Access visits Vandenberg Space Force Base

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U.S. Space Force Col. Eric Zarybnisky, fourth from left, acting Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Space Access, poses in front of a mural of rockets with a tour group at Space Launch Complex-8, July 9, 2026 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. Zarybnisky gained enhanced familiarity with rocket stand-up procedures and launch capabilities at SLC-8. The U.S. Space Force Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for Space Access delivers national capabilities to orbit, performing both the spacelift and range control missions from the Eastern and Western Ranges, while operating and sustaining resilient and ready launch and test infrastructure to project on-orbit warfighting capability through all phases of conflict. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)