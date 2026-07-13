The Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Space Access visits Vandenberg Space Force Base

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U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Kyle Rowland, second from left, Chief of Spaceport Integration, and U.S. Space Force Col. Eric Zarybnisky, third from left, acting Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Space Access, discuss the modes of transportation around the Western Range at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, July 9, 2026. Space Systems Command’s Space Access Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) office delivers civil, commercial, and national security capabilities to orbit while providing logistical support, payload processing, and on-orbit services to mission partners operating from the Eastern and Western Ranges. Their tour included a visit to the historic Vandenberg Boathouse, which the Coast Guard once used as a maritime rescue station. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)