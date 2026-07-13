ABF1 Nikola Stankoski Reenlistment Ceremony

Great Lakes, Ill. – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate - Fuels 1st Class (ABF1) Nikola Stankoski receives his honorable discharge certificate from Capt. Kenneth “Lurch” Froberg during his reenlistment ceremony at Naval Station Great Lakes. Froberg, former Air Boss aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) and incoming commanding officer of Naval Station Great Lakes, officiated the ceremony recognizing Stankoski’s continued commitment to serving in the U.S. Navy.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 10:44
|Photo ID:
|9813955
|VIRIN:
|260715-N-KM164-2443
|Resolution:
|5516x4414
|Size:
|6.11 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|7
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|0
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