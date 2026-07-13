ABF1 Nikola Stankoski Reenlistment Ceremony

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Great Lakes, Ill. – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate - Fuels 1st Class (ABF1) Nikola Stankoski raises his right hand to recite the Oath of Reenlistment during a reenlistment ceremony officiated by Capt. Kenneth “Lurch” Froberg at Naval Station Great Lakes. Froberg, former Air Boss aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) and incoming commanding officer of Naval Station Great Lakes, administered the oath as Stankoski reaffirmed his commitment to continued service in the U.S. Navy.