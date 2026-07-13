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    ABF1 Nikola Stankoski Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

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    ABF1 Nikola Stankoski Reenlistment Ceremony

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Andaman Gaines 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Great Lakes

    Great Lakes, Ill. – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate - Fuels 1st Class (ABF1) Nikola Stankoski raises his right hand to recite the Oath of Reenlistment during a reenlistment ceremony officiated by Capt. Kenneth “Lurch” Froberg at Naval Station Great Lakes. Froberg, former Air Boss aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) and incoming commanding officer of Naval Station Great Lakes, administered the oath as Stankoski reaffirmed his commitment to continued service in the U.S. Navy.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 10:44
    Photo ID: 9813952
    VIRIN: 260715-N-KM164-9730
    Resolution: 5335x4268
    Size: 5.04 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ABF1 Nikola Stankoski Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Andaman Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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