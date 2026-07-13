ABF1 Nikola Stankoski Reenlistment Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Great Lakes, Ill. – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate - Fuels 1st Class (ABF1) Nikola Stankoski shakes hands with Capt. Kenneth “Lurch” Froberg following his reenlistment ceremony at Naval Station Great Lakes. Froberg, former Air Boss aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) and incoming commanding officer of Naval Station Great Lakes, officiated the ceremony commemorating Stankoski’s continued commitment to service in the U.S. Navy.