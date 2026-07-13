CSAF, CMSAF discuss readiness and quality of life during Aviano visit

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Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David R. Wolfe and wife of Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Dr. Doniel Wolfe test 31st Security Forces Squadron weapon capabilities during a visit to Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 10, 2026. This visit provided an opportunity to recognize the expertise of Airmen, while focusing on understanding the 31st Fighter Wing’s mission, the concerns identified by personnel across the installation and what efforts are already underway to address them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Karissa Dick)