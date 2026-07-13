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    CSAF, CMSAF discuss readiness and quality of life during Aviano visit [Image 4 of 4]

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    CSAF, CMSAF discuss readiness and quality of life during Aviano visit

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.09.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David R. Wolfe and wife of Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Dr. Doniel Wolfe test 31st Security Forces Squadron weapon capabilities during a visit to Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 10, 2026. This visit provided an opportunity to recognize the expertise of Airmen, while focusing on understanding the 31st Fighter Wing’s mission, the concerns identified by personnel across the installation and what efforts are already underway to address them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Karissa Dick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 08:08
    Photo ID: 9813657
    VIRIN: 260710-F-ST571-1060
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CSAF, CMSAF discuss readiness and quality of life during Aviano visit [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Gabrielle Hain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CSAF, CMSAF discuss readiness and quality of life during Aviano visit
    CSAF, CMSAF discuss readiness and quality of life during Aviano visit
    CSAF, CMSAF discuss readiness and quality of life during Aviano visit
    CSAF, CMSAF discuss readiness and quality of life during Aviano visit

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    Quality of Life, Readiness, CSAF, CMSAF, USAFE, 31 FW, Aviano AB

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