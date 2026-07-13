CSAF, CMSAF discuss readiness and quality of life during Aviano visit

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Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David R. Wolfe poses for a group photo at a Tech Sgt. Adam K. Ginett Airman Leadership School graduation while visiting Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 10, 2026. Wolfe and Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach toured the base and talked with personnel to better understand the 31st Fighter Wing’s mission, capabilities and the challenges impacting quality of life and operational effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)