CSAF, CMSAF discuss readiness and quality of life during Aviano visit

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Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David R. Wolfe talks to Airmen and instructors at a Tech Sgt. Adam K. Ginett Airman Leadership School graduation while visiting Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 10, 2026. This visit provided an opportunity to recognize the expertise of Airmen while focusing on understanding the 31st Fighter Wing’s mission, the concerns identified by personnel across the installation and what efforts are already underway to address them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)