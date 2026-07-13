CSAF, CMSAF discuss readiness and quality of life during Aviano visit

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Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David R. Wolfe speaks to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Armstead, 31st Medical Group technician, during a visit to Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 10, 2026. Wolfe joined Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach while touring the base and talking to personnel to better understand the 31st Fighter Wing’s mission, capabilities and the challenges impacting quality of life and operational effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)