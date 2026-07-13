U.S. Air Force Col. David Dy, 39th Medical Group incoming commander, returns a salute during the 39th MDG change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 10, 2026. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evelyn J. D’Errico)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 05:02
|Photo ID:
|9813535
|VIRIN:
|260710-F-TB914-1229
|Resolution:
|6495x5019
|Size:
|3.74 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th Medical Group Welcomes Col. Dy [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Evelyn D'Errico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.