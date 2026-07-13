39th Medical Group Welcomes Col. Dy

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U.S. Air Force Col. David Dy, 39th Medical Group incoming commander, returns a salute during the 39th MDG change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 10, 2026. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evelyn J. D’Errico)