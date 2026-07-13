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    39th Medical Group Welcomes Col. Dy [Image 10 of 10]

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    39th Medical Group Welcomes Col. Dy

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    07.09.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Evelyn D'Errico 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. David Dy, 39th Medical Group incoming commander, returns a salute during the 39th MDG change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 10, 2026. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evelyn J. D’Errico)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 05:02
    Photo ID: 9813535
    VIRIN: 260710-F-TB914-1229
    Resolution: 6495x5019
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 39th Medical Group Welcomes Col. Dy [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Evelyn D'Errico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    39th Medical Group Welcomes Col. Dy
    39th Medical Group Welcomes Col. Dy
    39th Medical Group Welcomes Col. Dy
    39th Medical Group Welcomes Col. Dy
    39th Medical Group Welcomes Col. Dy
    39th Medical Group Welcomes Col. Dy
    39th Medical Group Welcomes Col. Dy
    39th Medical Group Welcomes Col. Dy
    39th Medical Group Welcomes Col. Dy
    39th Medical Group Welcomes Col. Dy

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    TAGS

    39 ABW
    39 MDG
    39 OMRS
    CoC
    #IncirlikCoC
    39 HCOS

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