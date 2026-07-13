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    39th Medical Group Welcomes Col. Dy [Image 6 of 11]

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    39th Medical Group Welcomes Col. Dy

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    07.09.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Evelyn D'Errico 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Isaac Adams, 39th Air Base Wing commander, receives the guidon from Col. Craig Rhyne, 39th Medical Group outgoing commander, to relinquish command during the 39th MDG Change of Command Ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 10, 2026. The 39th MDG provides preventative and clinical healthcare and wellness services to the Incirlik community in addition to five geographically separated units and NATO partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evelyn J. D’Errico)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 05:07
    Photo ID: 9813529
    VIRIN: 260710-F-TB914-1181
    Resolution: 6795x5436
    Size: 4.23 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, 39th Medical Group Welcomes Col. Dy [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Evelyn D'Errico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    39th Medical Group Welcomes Col. Dy
    39th Medical Group Welcomes Col. Dy
    39th Medical Group Welcomes Col. Dy
    39th Medical Group Welcomes Col. Dy
    39th Medical Group Welcomes Col. Dy
    39th Medical Group Welcomes Col. Dy
    39th Medical Group Welcomes Col. Dy
    39th Medical Group Welcomes Col. Dy
    39th Medical Group Welcomes Col. Dy
    39th Medical Group Welcomes Col. Dy
    39th Medical Group Welcomes Col. Dy

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    39 ABW
    39 MDG
    39 OMRS
    CoC
    #IncirlikCoC
    39 HCOS

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