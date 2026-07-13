U.S. Air Force Col. Isaac Adams, 39th Air Base Wing commander, passes the guidon to Col. David Dy, 39th Medical Group incoming commander, during the 39th MDG change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 10, 2026. The 39th MDG provides preventative and clinical healthcare and wellness services to the Incirlik community in addition to five geographically separated units and NATO partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evelyn J. D’Errico)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 05:06
|Photo ID:
|9813530
|VIRIN:
|260710-F-TB914-1193
|Resolution:
|6660x5146
|Size:
|5.04 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 39th Medical Group Welcomes Col. Dy [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Evelyn D'Errico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.