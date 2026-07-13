U.S. Air Force Col. David Dy, 39th Medical Group incoming commander, delivers remarks during the 39th MDG change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 10, 2026. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evelyn J. D’Errico)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 05:11
|Photo ID:
|9813534
|VIRIN:
|260710-F-TB914-1223
|Resolution:
|5463x3902
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 39th Medical Group Welcomes Col. Dy [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Evelyn D'Errico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.