Army Reserve Soldiers make robots bleed and growl during Operation Bold Eagle 26

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The U.S. Army Reserve’s Medical Readiness and Training Command prepare a high-fidelity canine mannequin used as a realistic veterinary medicine training tool in the Global Medic exercise, during Operation Bold Eagle, at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, July 15, 2026. Unlike traditional plastic training mannequins, the high-fidelity canines simulate severe injuries, realistic vital signs and active bleeding.



Operation Bold Eagle is a premier multi-echelon training exercise providing mission command for 74 units and over 3,300 participating Soldiers. This training event is comprised of a combat support training exercise and Global Medic, both designed to prepare forces for large scale combat operations. Operation Bold Eagle immerses participating units in a rigorous multi-domain operations environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rodney Roldan)