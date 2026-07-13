The U.S. Army Reserve’s Medical Readiness and Training Command prepare a high-fidelity canine mannequin used as a realistic veterinary medicine training tool in the Global Medic exercise, during Operation Bold Eagle, at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, July 15, 2026. Unlike traditional plastic training mannequins, the high-fidelity canines simulate severe injuries, realistic vital signs and active bleeding.
Operation Bold Eagle is a premier multi-echelon training exercise providing mission command for 74 units and over 3,300 participating Soldiers. This training event is comprised of a combat support training exercise and Global Medic, both designed to prepare forces for large scale combat operations. Operation Bold Eagle immerses participating units in a rigorous multi-domain operations environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rodney Roldan)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 02:40
|Photo ID:
|9813446
|VIRIN:
|260716-A-BH424-2624
|Resolution:
|5886x3892
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve Soldiers make robots bleed and growl during Operation Bold Eagle 26 [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Rodney Roldan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Reserve Soldiers make robots bleed and growl during Operation Bold Eagle 26
No keywords found.