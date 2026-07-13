Army Reserve Soldiers make robots bleed and growl during Operation Bold Eagle 26

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The U.S. Army Reserve’s Medical Readiness and Training Command prepare a high-fidelity mannequin to train Soldiers assigned to medical units, participating in the Global Medic exercise, during Operation Bold Eagle, at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, July 15, 2026. Unlike traditional plastic training dummies, the high-fidelity mannequins simulate severe injuries, realistic vital signs and active bleeding. Some are remotely controlled by operators who can make the “patient” speak, scream or deteriorate to add to the realism of training.



Operation Bold Eagle is a premier multi-echelon training exercise providing mission command for 74 units and over 3,300 participating Soldiers. This training event is comprised of a combat support training exercise and Global Medic, both designed to prepare forces for large scale combat operations. Operation Bold Eagle immerses participating units in a rigorous multi-domain operations environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rodney Roldan)