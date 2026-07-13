Army Reserve Soldiers make robots bleed and growl during Operation Bold Eagle 26

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U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Jalinn Rivera, a combat medic specialist with the 7228th Medical Support Unit, and Spc. Walter Barton, a military police officer with the 382nd Military Police Detachment, prepare a high-fidelity canine mannequin to train Soldiers in veterinary medicine positions, participating in the Global Medic exercise, during Operation Bold Eagle, at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, July 15, 2026. Unlike traditional plastic training mannequins, the high-fidelity canines simulate severe injuries, realistic vital signs and active bleeding.



Operation Bold Eagle is a premier multi-echelon training exercise providing mission command for 74 units and over 3,300 participating Soldiers. This training event is comprised of a combat support training exercise and Global Medic, both designed to prepare forces for large scale combat operations. Operation Bold Eagle immerses participating units in a rigorous multi-domain operations environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rodney Roldan)