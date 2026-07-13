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    Army Reserve Soldiers make robots bleed and growl during Operation Bold Eagle 26 [Image 5 of 7]

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    Army Reserve Soldiers make robots bleed and growl during Operation Bold Eagle 26

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rodney Roldan 

    79th Theater Sustainment Command

    The U.S. Army Reserve’s Medical Readiness and Training Command prepare a high-fidelity canine mannequin used as a realistic veterinary medicine training tool in the Global Medic exercise, during Operation Bold Eagle, at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, July 15, 2026. Unlike traditional plastic training mannequins, the high-fidelity canines simulate severe injuries, realistic vital signs and active bleeding.

    Operation Bold Eagle is a premier multi-echelon training exercise providing mission command for 74 units and over 3,300 participating Soldiers. This training event is comprised of a combat support training exercise and Global Medic, both designed to prepare forces for large scale combat operations. Operation Bold Eagle immerses participating units in a rigorous multi-domain operations environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rodney Roldan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 02:40
    Photo ID: 9813440
    VIRIN: 260716-A-BH424-4253
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Army Reserve Soldiers make robots bleed and growl during Operation Bold Eagle 26 [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Rodney Roldan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army Reserve Soldiers make robots bleed and growl during Operation Bold Eagle 26
    Army Reserve Soldiers make robots bleed and growl during Operation Bold Eagle 26
    Army Reserve Soldiers make robots bleed and growl during Operation Bold Eagle 26
    Army Reserve Soldiers make robots bleed and growl during Operation Bold Eagle 26
    Army Reserve Soldiers make robots bleed and growl during Operation Bold Eagle 26
    Army Reserve Soldiers make robots bleed and growl during Operation Bold Eagle 26
    Army Reserve Soldiers make robots bleed and growl during Operation Bold Eagle 26

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    BoldEagle26

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