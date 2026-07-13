Supply trucks drive into the field for support during Exercise Southern Jackaroo in Townsville Field Training Area, Australia, June 4,2026. Exercise Southern Jackaroo is a multinational training event involving the armed forces of United States, Australia, and Japan at the Townsville Field Training Area in Australia, strengthening interoperability among allied nations in the Indo-Pacific Region through joint operations and live-fire training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abraham Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 01:59
|Photo ID:
|9813373
|VIRIN:
|260604-A-RM303-1230
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.32 MB
|Location:
|TOWNSVILLE, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Southern Jackaroo 26 [Image 13 of 13], by PFC Abraham Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.