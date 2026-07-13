Southern Jackaroo 26

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division and an Australian Army soldier stand by for supplies drop off during Exercise Southern Jackaroo in Townsville Field Training Area, Australia, June 4,2026. Exercise Southern Jackaroo is a multinational training event involving the armed forces of United States, Australia, and Japan at the Townsville Field Training Area in Australia, strengthening interoperability among allied nations in the Indo-Pacific Region through joint operations and live-fire training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abraham Gomez)