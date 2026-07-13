Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division stand by for instructions during Exercise Southern Jackaroo in Townsville Field Training Area, Australia, June 4,2026. Exercise Southern Jackaroo is a multinational training event involving the armed forces of United States, Australia, and Japan at the Townsville Field Training Area in Australia, strengthening interoperability among allied nations in the Indo-Pacific Region through joint operations and live-fire training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abraham Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 01:59
|Photo ID:
|9813345
|VIRIN:
|260604-A-RM303-1027
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|TOWNSVILLE, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Southern Jackaroo 2026 [Image 13 of 13], by PFC Abraham Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.