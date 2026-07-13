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    Southern Jackaroo 26 [Image 4 of 13]

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    Southern Jackaroo 26

    TOWNSVILLE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Abraham Gomez 

    AFN Kunsan

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 1st Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, holds guard during Exercise Southern Jackaroo in Townsville Field Training Area, Australia, June 4,2026. Exercise Southern Jackaroo is a multinational training event involving the armed forces of United States, Australia, and Japan at the Townsville Field Training Area in Australia, strengthening interoperability among allied nations in the Indo-Pacific Region through joint operations and live-fire training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abraham Gomez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 01:59
    Photo ID: 9813354
    VIRIN: 260604-A-RM303-1074
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, QUEENSLAND, AU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Southern Jackaroo 26 [Image 13 of 13], by PFC Abraham Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Townsville
    Australian army
    1-24 INF
    Townsville Field Training Area
    Southern Jackaroo 26

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