(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    13th Fighter Squadron integrates FENIX simulators into Valiant Shield 26 [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    13th Fighter Squadron integrates FENIX simulators into Valiant Shield 26

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.28.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Daniel Lee, 13th Fighter Squadron F-35 pilot, uses an F-35 Emulated Non-Operational Flight Program Interoperability Experience simulator in support of VALIANT SHIELD 2026 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 30, 2026. Exercises like VALIANT SHIELD allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 22:45
    Photo ID: 9813247
    VIRIN: 260630-F-EP621-1289
    Resolution: 5935x3957
    Size: 5.95 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 13th Fighter Squadron integrates FENIX simulators into Valiant Shield 26 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    13th Fighter Squadron integrates FENIX simulators into Valiant Shield 26
    13th Fighter Squadron integrates FENIX simulators into Valiant Shield 26

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    13th Fighter Squadron integrates FENIX simulators into Valiant Shield 26

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Valiant Shield
    FENIX
    35th Figher Wing
    PMTEC
    13th Fighter Squadron
    Misawa Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery