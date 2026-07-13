13th Fighter Squadron integrates FENIX simulators into Valiant Shield 26

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Daniel Lee, left, and Maj. Matthew Presutti, 13th Fighter Squadron F-35 pilots, use F-35 Emulated Non-Operational Flight Program Interoperability Experience simulators in support of VALIANT SHIELD 2026 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 30, 2026. Exercises like VALIANT SHIELD allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)