Heavy equipment removes sections of the former United States Air Force Regional Hospital Sheppard Air Force Base at Sheppard AFB, Texas, July 15, 2026. The demolition is part of the installation's ongoing effort to replace aging infrastructure with facilities that better support the healthcare mission and the readiness of Sheppard AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 17:19
|Photo ID:
|9812915
|VIRIN:
|260715-F-GJ229-2092
|Resolution:
|5700x3800
|Size:
|4.44 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Demolition of USAF Regional Hospital Sheppard AFB [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Demolition of USAF Regional Hospital Sheppard AFB
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