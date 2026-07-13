Demolition of USAF Regional Hospital Sheppard AFB

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Heavy equipment removes sections of the former United States Air Force Regional Hospital Sheppard Air Force Base at Sheppard AFB, Texas, July 15, 2026. The demolition is part of the installation's ongoing effort to replace aging infrastructure with facilities that better support the healthcare mission and the readiness of Sheppard AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)