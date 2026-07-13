Demolition of USAF Regional Hospital Sheppard AFB

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Heavy equipment dismantles the former United States Air Force Regional Hospital Sheppard Air Force Base at Sheppard AFB, Texas, July 15, 2026. Standing as a fixture of the installation for more than six decades, the hospital's removal marked the next chapter in Sheppard AFB’s ongoing infrastructure improvements, paving the way for facilities that support the evolving needs of Team Sheppard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)