Demolition of USAF Regional Hospital Sheppard AFB

Photo By Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel | Heavy equipment dismantles the former United States Air Force Regional Hospital Sheppard Air Force Base at Sheppard AFB, Texas, July 15, 2026. Standing as a fixture of the installation for more than six decades, the hospital's removal marked the next chapter in Sheppard AFB’s ongoing infrastructure improvements, paving the way for facilities that support the evolving needs of Team Sheppard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel) see less | View Image Page

SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas — Constructed in 1963, the hospital was a familiar landmark for thousands who lived, trained and served at Sheppard. Today, its demolition reflects the Air Force’s continued investment in facilities that better support patient care, medical readiness and the future of Team Sheppard.

“It really means the end of an era,” said Col. Kenneth Raszinski, 82nd Mission Support Group commander. “This facility has been a landmark for people coming onto the installation for decades. Many people have memories tied to this hospital, but today is about getting after the next chapter, modernizing our facilities and making sure we have the right environment to take care of Sheppard personnel and the retirees who come to the base.”

The demolition is a complex, multi-year effort managed through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Huntsville Center and the Defense Health Agency. Because the complex was constructed over several decades, extensive environmental testing and coordination were required before demolition could safely begin.

“Safety has been our priority throughout every phase of this project,” said Teresa Rose, project officer with the 82nd Civil Engineer Squadron. “The facilities required extensive planning, environmental testing and hazardous material abatement before demolition could begin. Those steps protect our workers, the installation and the surrounding community while ensuring the project meets all applicable environmental and safety requirements.”

Crews mobilized in 2025 and completed the required hazardous material abatement before major demolition activities began. Project officials said those measures were necessary to ensure the demolition continued safely while protecting workers, the installation and the surrounding community.

The demolition symbolizes the installation’s transition to next-generation military healthcare facilities. Since 2022, the award-winning Sheppard Medical Group has provided Airmen, students, families and retirees with high-quality care in a modern medical clinic designed to support today’s healthcare standards and mission readiness.

“It’s difficult to see a building with so much history come down,” Raszinski said. “But this shows we’re investing in our people. Having a newly constructed medical facility helps our medical professionals continue delivering excellent care, and that’s important to the readiness of our force and the future of Sheppard.”

Demolition and site restoration are expected to continue through project completion before the area is returned to green space, completing the transition from the legacy hospital complex to modern healthcare facilities that will continue serving Team Sheppard for decades to come.