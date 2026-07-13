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    Demolition of USAF Regional Hospital Sheppard AFB [Image 2 of 3]

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    Demolition of USAF Regional Hospital Sheppard AFB

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel 

    82nd Training Wing

    Heavy equipment demolishes the former United States Air Force Regional Hospital Sheppard Air Force Base at Sheppard AFB, Texas, July 15, 2026. The hospital, which served generations of Airmen, families, and retirees for more than 60 years, is being removed as the installation continues modernizing its infrastructure to support medical operations and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 17:19
    Photo ID: 9812910
    VIRIN: 260715-F-GJ229-2069
    Resolution: 4405x2937
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Demolition of USAF Regional Hospital Sheppard AFB [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sheppard Air Force Base
    AETC
    82nd TRW
    82nd MSG
    82nd CES
    USAF Regional Hospital Sheppard AFB

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