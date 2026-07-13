Demolition of USAF Regional Hospital Sheppard AFB

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Heavy equipment demolishes the former United States Air Force Regional Hospital Sheppard Air Force Base at Sheppard AFB, Texas, July 15, 2026. The hospital, which served generations of Airmen, families, and retirees for more than 60 years, is being removed as the installation continues modernizing its infrastructure to support medical operations and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)