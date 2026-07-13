Every uniform carries a story

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gary Sinise, actor and founder of the Gary Sinise Foundation, plays the guitar with the Lt. Dan Band during a concert at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 12, 2026. Gary Sinise played the role of Lt. Dan in the 1994 film “Forrest Gump” and founded the band in 2003 to honor service members, veterans, first responders and their families through live music. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ariana Barreto)