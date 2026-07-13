Every uniform carries a story

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Gary Sinise, actor and founder of the Gary Sinise Foundation, and the Lt. Dan Band perform during a concert at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 12, 2026. Founded by Gary Sinise, the Lt. Dan Band travels worldwide to perform concerts that honor service members, veterans, first responders and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ariana Barreto)